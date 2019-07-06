New Madrid Fault could create a sizeable earthquake, Mississippi could be affected

“It’s not like a tornado where if it just affects Desoto and Tunica County it just affects them. With this, we’re talking about major infrastructure collapse, so I-55 that runs all the way into Memphis, if that infrastructure is gone, then we’re talking about goods and services and legit transportation that can’t occur," Coleman said. "So if you’re thinking of all the goods and services that come from the northeast through Memphis on I-55, you’re not going to be able to receive those anymore so it’s going to impact you in a major way.”