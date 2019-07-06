NOPD: Man robbed at gunpoint near Mid-City park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in Mid-City Friday morning.
Police say the robbery happened just before Noon in the 3400 block of D'Hemecourt Street near Comiskey Park.
According to the victim, two men approached his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and forced him to get out. Once he was out of the vehicle, the men took $190 in cash and his wallet.
The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on South Clark Street and then in an unknown direction.
