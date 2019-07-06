NOPD searching for persons of interest in connection with St. Louis St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help locating three persons of interest in the murder of a man in the French Quarter.
Police are searching for Terrance Pipkins, Quiana Clements and Tyrin Toliver. Police believe they may have valuable information about the June 30 murder of a man in the 900 block of St. Louis Street.
Police responded to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Investigators say Pipkins, Clements and Toliver are not considered suspects but they want to interview them.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Terrance Pipkins, Quiana Clements or Tyrin Toliver, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Sarah Cherny at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
