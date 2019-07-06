Storyland renovation will include interactive, innovative activities

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City Park's playground, Storyland, is set to get a makeover this summer.
City Park Spokesperson Amanda Frentz said new additions will be added to make it more interactive.
“We’ve been coming since Owen here was a small child, and he’s 11 now so, yea, for about ten years,” Anne Jane Laurence said.
After 35 years, it's finally getting a makeover, with some new features..
"STEM ideas, interactive play, and then we're very interested in parents and kids playing together, versus some of the items that are there now, a lot of the times the kids are playing, and the parents are watching," Frentz said.
Frentz said they’ll be expanding the rocket ship exhibit with an interactive wall featuring planets that kids can learn about.
"It's also going to be an exhibit about the diversity of NASA over time. So there's a bunch of different elements that we're breathing into it. Even though the rocketship's been there for a while, we're just kind of changing it a little bit better and bringing it into modern time," Frentz said.
Other changes include a jungle gym at Jack and the Beanstalk.
"It's one of those things where you don't notice it needs an upgrade until you realize it needs an upgrade. We still enjoy it, but I think any time they make improvements, it's just more to look forward to," Lauren Flower said.
Frentz said alongside interactive STEM activities, the improvements will also include more accessibility for those with disabilities.
"A lot of people with disabilities, they don't get to have something that's specialized for them, and everybody has opportunities to give to people who might not have it in other areas. I think that's pretty awesome," Beth Bowen said.
The cost for the renovation is $800,000 from private donations.
Frentz said Storyland will be closed starting this upcoming Monday, and the announcement for the reopening will be made in August.
Admission will go from four to five dollars.
“It’s already a very big jewel for City Park, and I think it’s only going to get shinier and brighter and more interactive for kids,” Frentz said.
