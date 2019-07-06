Zack: Near record heat continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The sweltering heat that we ended the week with continues right into the weekend as a dome of high pressure remains in control of our weather.
Highs will once again surge into the upper 90s today under mostly sunny skies. It will feel more like 105-108 during the peak heating hours. The record high on this date is 99 set back in 1998 and we will flirt with that number today.
There is the chance for a sporadic storm by late afternoon when the heat is most intense.
Change is coming going into the new work week as high pressure shifts into Texas allowing for more of a northerly flow. This type of pattern usually yields late day storms and that coverage will likely increase through the week. Highs will temper down with the increasing rain coverage.
Tropically speaking, everything remains quiet in the Atlantic although there are signs we may need to watch the Gulf later this week as a front sags off the Florida Panhandle and stalls. This is one way we can see tropical development at this time of year but overall concern for this remains low.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.