Former LSU golfer Sam Burns moves up to near the top of the leaderboard in the 3M Open
By Steve Schneider and Josh Auzenne | July 5, 2019 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 8:45 PM

BLAINE, Minn. (WAFB) - Former LSU golfer Sam Burns, a PGA Tour rookie, made a charge into second place Friday afternoon at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

He birdied five holes, playing the back nine first, to reach 10-under par. Back-to-back 66s leave him four shots off the lead heading into the weekend.

U-High alum Patrick Reed followed up Thursday’s 69 with a 67 to improve to six-under and move up to tie for 35th place. On the par-five 12th hole, his 121-yard approach shot put him seven feet from the cup. He birdied the hole.

Another former LSU golfer, Smylie Kaufman, failed to make the cut. He finished five-over.

