Hot For Now-Cooling Rain Returns Next Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Today was another scorcher with highs well into the 90s to near 100. As we start the new work week, expect to see gradual rain chances rise each day through mid-week. In return this will help to crush the heat we have been experiencing.
As mentioned, change is coming for the new work week as high pressure shifts into Texas allowing for more of a northerly flow. This type of pattern usually yields late day storms and the daily storm coverage will likely increase through the week. Highs will eventually come down to the lower 90s by week’s end.
Tropically speaking, all eyes will turn to the Gulf later this week as a front sags off the Florida Panhandle and stalls. This is one way we can see tropical development at this time of year and models indicate some slow development of this disturbance is possible. Lots of variables are in play here and ultimately the questions of what will it become and where will it go can’t be answered this far out. At this stage, we will monitor it closely but there remains no cause for concern right now.
