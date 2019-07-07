Hot For Now-Cooling Rain Returns Next Week

Tropically speaking, all eyes will turn to the Gulf later this week as a front sags off the Florida Panhandle and stalls. This is one way we can see tropical development at this time of year and models indicate some slow development of this disturbance is possible. Lots of variables are in play here and ultimately the questions of what will it become and where will it go can’t be answered this far out. At this stage, we will monitor it closely but there remains no cause for concern right now.