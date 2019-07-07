La. native talks about being caught in string of strong earthquakes

HESPERIA, Calif. (WAFB) - A Louisiana native was among hundreds of others around the country shaken up after strong earthquakes struck California. The earthquakes which originated in California were felt miles away in Las Vegas.
“People just accept that up here, but you know, being an old country boy from down south, it’s just not right,” said Alexander Espinoza.
Espinoza was raised Louisiana. He moved out to California after retiring from local radio about five years ago. He says the multiple earthquakes in the region literally “shook him up.”
“The one Thursday was really bad because stuff came flying off the shelves and the doors are swinging back and forth. The one last night, I was sitting down watching television. It shook so bad it threw me of the couch and I ended on the floor," said Espinoza.
Espinoza says he lives about 40 miles from where the 7.1 magnitude earthquake was centered. It’s reported to be the strongest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years. Espinoza says it’s not something he’ll ever get used to.
“Its scary dude because you can run from a hurricane, but you cannot run from an earthquake, and there’s nowhere to go. Good grief. When the ground actually rises up, that’s scary.
It’s a side of mother nature that may not be done with California. Experts say the possibility of another magnitude six earthquake within the next week striking California is greater than 25 percent.
