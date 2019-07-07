NOPD investigating double shooting in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two men were shot in New Orleans East Saturday night (July 6), according to New Orleans police.
The shooting was reported at 7:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of Star Street. One victim was shot in the arm and the other in the abdomen.
Both victims were brought to the hospital and were reported to be in stable condition, an NOPD spokesman said.
No additional information was immediately available, this post will be updated as more details are clear.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.