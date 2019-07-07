NOPD: Man carjacked while asking for directions in Hollygrove

According to police, the victim was driving near Colapissa Street and Live Oak Street when he pulled over to call his mother for directions to her home. While on the phone, he was approached by the two armed suspects who stood on both sides of the vehicle. The suspects demanded the victim get out of the vehicle and told him to leave his wallet and cell phone. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim's 2015 dark blue Impala with a Texas license plate. There was also a Dark Grey four door SUV that followed them with a third suspect driving.