Restore LA begins issuing checks to flood victims impacted by duplication of benefits problem

“Since the guidance was published a few weeks ago, we have been working with HUD to ensure the quickest possible delivery of funds to those homeowners who have been waiting so long for this assistance,” said Pat Forbes, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD). “While I am proud of our work to expedite delivery of these critical recovery dollars to the flood-impacted homeowners who should have never been further victimized by this federal penalty in the first place, we understand that this process can never move fast enough. We are continuing to do everything we can to work with HUD and speed up the release of funds for more homeowners.”