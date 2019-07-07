’Ride for Fallen 7’ held to honor military veteran motorcyclists killed in accident

CONCORD, N.H. (WBTV) - A community of military veterans and motorcyclists gathered in New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon to honor those who had died in a tragic accident last month.
The accident occurred after a truck with a flatbed trailer attached to the back slammed into a group of motorcyclists who all had previously served in the US military.
On Saturday, over 3,000 fellow motorcyclists braved storms and inclement driving conditions to pay tribute to their fallen peers.
Saturday’s ride extended from Laconia along I-93 in New Hampshire. With drivers in the tail and in the lead guiding the group, the ride was completed by many drivers before more storms rolled into the area.
The New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department declared the event a success and helped to monitor the entire run, ensuring that all drivers practiced safety while still honoring the fallen.
