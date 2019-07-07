Two names added to Diocese of Baton Rouge’s clergy abuse list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Diocese of Baton Rouge added two names to the list of former clergy members who are accused of sexually abusing minors. The two priests are accused of abuse that occurred when they were not serving in the Baton Rouge area.
- Father Joseph Israel Guidry, SVD, was reported on the Diocese of Jackson’s clergy abuse list
- Father Robert Limoges was reported on the Diocese of Lafayette’s clergy abuse list
The Diocese of Baton Rouge encourages community members report known or suspected child abuse immediately to law enforcement or to the Department of Children and Family Services at 855-452-5437. Any allegations of sexual abuse regarding children or vulnerable adults involving clergy or representatives of the church should then be reported to Amy Cordon, the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 225-242-0250.
The updated list can be accessed by clicking the link here.
