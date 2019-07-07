Zack: Heat advisory issued as highs flirt with records

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure refuses to budge so therefore we will once again see another day with highs surging into the upper 90s to near 100.
Mostly sunny skies today will allow for temperatures to quickly rise with it feeling like the triple digits by late morning. Our peak feels like values will be 105-108 with that duration occurring through much of the afternoon.
Each day we are seeing a few sporadic storms by late afternoon and that limited coverage will be there once again today.
Change is coming for the new work week as high pressure shifts into Texas allowing for more of a northerly flow. This type of pattern usually yields late day storms and the daily storm coverage will likely increase through the week. Highs will eventually come down to the lower 90s by week’s end.
Tropically speaking, all eyes will turn to the Gulf later this week as a front sags off the Florida Panhandle and stalls. This is one way we can see tropical development at this time of year and models indicate some slow development of this disturbance is possible. Lots of variables are in play here and ultimately the questions of what will it become and where will it go can’t be answered this far out. At this stage, we will monitor it closely but there remains no cause for concern right now.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.