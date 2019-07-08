Former LSU F Naz Reid looks impressive in limited NBA Summer League play

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - Former LSU forward Naz Reid started for the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday.
Reid scored seven points, including a three-pointer, on 3-for-4 shooting in 11 minutes, as the Timberwolves (2-0) came away with the 90-66 win over the Hawks (0-2).
Reid also had two rebounds in the game. Reports indicate Reid is limited to playing only four minutes at a time due to a foot injury.
In his debut Friday, about an hour after officially signing a two-way contract with the Wolves, Reid put up nine points and grabbed three rebounds in 14 minutes of play. He was 3-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.
