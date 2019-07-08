Former Zulu President Naaman Stewart expelled from organization

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Zulu organization votes to expel former president Naaman Stewart from the organization.
Multiple sources tell FOX 8 the vote was taken over the weekend.
Stewart was placed on a five year suspension after being removed as king late last year due to allegations of malfeasance and sexual harassment.
Former Zulu employee Gemell Hulburt filed a civil suit saying he refused to let her leave a bathroom in 2015 until she showed her breasts and had sex with him.
Court filings found Hulbert says Zulu members tried to intimidate her to not report Stewart’s conduct.
Stewart has denied the allegations.
