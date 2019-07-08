FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #37 - Fantasy Football Preview: New Faces in New Places

“I like Murray a lot. Red Zone eater. He is a guy that I think fills in very well for what Mark Ingram did. And, to Mark Ingram’s credit, his lack of production, I guess you could call it, last season, wasn’t on him. That Saints’ offense leaned on Alvin Kamara so much, especially when teams threw extra coverage at Michael Thomas that you had to have a pass catching back, one that created match up problems on the field more times than not. That is why Kamara was such a big focal point. Getting back to Murray, I think if the Saints work those issues out then Murray is an effective back. I still also think Kamara is the top dog, but when we are talking Red Zone touches and talking if the Saints can do what they want to do a little bit more which I think is more along the lines of what they did in 2017 and that’s just pound people on the ground, Murray has got a big upside.”