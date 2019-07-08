Local Seafood Restaurants Pray for Relief From Higher Seafood Prices

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Local restaurants are having to deal with a scarcity of some seafood, and price increases for others, due to problems with too much freshwater.
They say that the price of crab meat has increased dramatically, and they're having to make adjustments. and the state has issued an advisory against eating seafood from the lake due to algae, and many are hoping that things improve soon.
At 'Bayou Bistro' they're coming off one of their busiest weekends ever thanks to Essence Fest
" There's so many people we've had lines to get into this place, said Bistro owner Eric Gilbert.
And as patrons continue to come in , restaurant operators deal with challenges caused by fresh water and algae blooms in the lake and estuaries of Southeast Louisiana.
"I have to go to the grocery stores right now, because it's hard to get blue crab, and it's more expensive than usual,' said Bistro chef Sidney Montrel.
Crabbers complain that river water from the spillway, has chased crabs from the lake, and contributed to a 35% death rate for those that they are finding further out.
"We off 90 thousand pounds this month," said New Orleans east crab dock operator Chris Pomes.
A state health department advisory against eating seafood from the lake, remains in place, forcing crabbers to head west.
" We going to Dulac, almost to St Mary we were groing to st mary a couple of weeks ago, to get crabs," said Pomes.
And that's caused a dramatic increase in the price of crab meat.
"5 to six dollars more. 50% more yep," said Montrel.
When restaurants like Bayou Bistro have to deal with higher prices, they have to make cuts ot make ends meet.
"And we've had to make other cuts in the kitchen to cut down on labor," said Montrel.
Many are now watching the gulf to see if a tropical system brings in salt water from the Southeast later this week.
"I'm hoping and praying that it will get better and improve," said Montrel.
"It's early at this point, but hurricane center is putting this coming in in 5 days," said Fox 8 meteorologist Bruce Katz.
It remains to be seen how the forecast shapes up
" We have a lot of freshwater, it's messing up lake salinity, if we can get this storm to push in a sweet spot of saltwater, that might help fishermen down there, but right now it's up in the air," said Katz.
If the storm brings any wind or tidal push to this area, it won’t be until later this week. In the meantime, local seafood dealers believe this algae will only get worse,due to the hot temperatures expected the next couple of days.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.