Newest Pelicans to make their debut Monday night

Pelicans fans will see some new faces on the floor on Monday as New Orleans faces Chicago in its third game in the 2019 NBA Summer League.
New Orleans’ draft picks Jaxson Hayes (No. 8), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17) and Marcos “Didi” Louzada Silva (No. 35) will don Pelicans uniforms for the first time and join the rest of the Summer League team in Las Vegas.
Hayes, a 6 foot 11 inch, 220-pound center from the University of Texas at Austin, is an aggressive defender who can protect the rim and averaged 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his lone year as a Longhorn.
Alexander-Walker, a 6 foot 5 inch, 204-pound guard from Virginia Tech University, possesses quick athleticism and averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in two years with the Hokies.
Louzada Silva, a 6 foot 6 inch, 190-pound guard from Brazil, averaged 10.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game with Sesi Franca in the FIBA Americas League. He will play with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia this upcoming season before potentially returning to New Orleans for the 2020-21 season.
The Pelicans (1-1) and Bulls (1-1) are expected to play at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV.
