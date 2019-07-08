Potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico by late week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a hot and mostly dry weekend we will finally start to see the high pressure that’s been keeping us dry start to break down a bit. That will mean an opportunity for more storms to develop Monday afternoon and increasing coverage as the week goes on.
High temperatures will still peak in the middle 90s with triple digit heat indices expected for the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for the afternoon.
As the high pressure retreats west an area of low pressure is moving through parts of the southeast and will settle in the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida panhandle towards the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days.
If it becomes more organized, we could see a depression or tropical storm. Right now we are expecting better rain chances by the end of the week regardless of development.
