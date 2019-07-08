Spotty Storms Increase Mid-Week As We Watch The Gulf For Tropical Development

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Another hot day expected with a few more spotty storms today. It will remain hot as the wetter transition takes place.
High temperatures will still peak in the middle 90s with triple digit heat indices expected for the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for the afternoon.
As the high pressure retreats west an area of low pressure is moving through parts of the southeast and will settle in the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida panhandle towards the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 80 percent chance of development over the next five days.
If it becomes more organized, we could see a depression or tropical storm. Right now we are expecting better rain chances by the end of the week regardless of development.
