Summer campers tour Ochsner helicopter Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Members of the Ochsner Flight Care Team will give children a hands-on learning experience at the University of New Orleans on Tuesday.
Campers at Core Element's Annual STEM Summer Camp will get to walk onto one of the team's helicopters that will land on the university's campus.
The team will explain how an interest in math or science could lead to a successful career, such as one in the medical field.
The Ochsner Flight Care Team, created in 1984, provides constant transport and treatment of critically ill patients and usually delivers them by helicopter.
The helicopter is expected to be at the institution at 11:15 a.m.
