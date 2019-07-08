Watching the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An area of low pressure will move out of Georgia and the Florida Panhandle into the Northeast Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday. The low is forecast to develop tropical characteristics and there is a high chance that a depression forms by Thursday. Since the system isn’t even in the Gulf at this time, it is difficult to give too many specifics about any impacts for Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
At this time most computer modelling brings the low near or along the Louisiana coast late this week and into the weekend. The track and strength of the storm will have everything to do with how much rain will be possible. It will also impact the potential for high tides and possible coastal flooding.
Right now the best thing to do is to continue to monitor FOX 8 forecasts and be prepared for tropical impacts by the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.