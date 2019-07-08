19-year-old arrested for June homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A 19-year-old is behind bars for the homicide off David Magee on June 27.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street.
Steele was arrested on July 5 by members of the NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals Joint Operation Task Force in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street and relocated to the Orleans Parish Justice Center, where he was booked for second degree murder.
At about 9:23 p.m. on June 27, NOPD Third District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.
As investigation into the incident progressed, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed Steele as a suspect, positively identified him as the perpetrator and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
