Another Hot Day As We Watch The Gulf Coast Tropics

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Another near record high with a few spotty pm storms. The heat will begin to break down as we watch the potential of a Gulf low develop as we head into the rest of the week.
Right now even though there is a strong chance from the National Hurricane Center that we see some development in the Northeast Gulf, we will not have all of the data to show strength and movement.
As the low emerges into the Gulf later today, we will get a better read on development, location and future forecasting. What we do know is that rain will be likely as we head into the Thursday-Saturday time frame.
The rainier period should offer some relief from the stifling heat we’ve experienced since last week. Although we will see a few storms today, it does not look like we will see major temperature benefits and highs will once again be in the mid to upper 90s with triple digit heat indices.
