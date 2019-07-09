City appeals judge’s ruling to void approval of new Entergy plant

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is appealing a judge’s ruling to void the City Council’s approval of a controversial new Entergy power plant planned to be built in New Orleans East.
The city said Monday (July 8), the ruling is not final until all appeal efforts has been exhausted, according to the city’s attorney, Sunni LeBeauf.
The council initially approved the plans for the plant in New Orleans East in 2017, but later learned Entergy paid actors to attend council meetings in support of the plan and stopped dozens of people who opposed the plant from getting into those same meetings.
Environmental groups claimed the council violated the state’s open meetings act. A civil court judge voided the approval of the plans for the plant last week and the issue will not go before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
LeBeauf issued the below statement Monday, in regards to the ruling:
"Today the City filed a Motion for Suspensive Appeal in response to the Court’s July 2, 2019 Judgment, which is not a final judgment until all appeal delays have run. Following a review by the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, the Council will determine next steps.
This is an important issue which can potentially impact public servants statewide. The New Orleans City Council was unequivocally determined to have done nothing wrong in their work on behalf of the citizens they serve, and in their daily efforts to ensure that citizens’ voices are heard. Consequently, we will appeal the Court’s ruling."
