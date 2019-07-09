Deceased dog found near dumpster in Manchac; Humane Society offering reward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of a white and tan female pit bull.
A spokesman for the Humane Society says the dog was found near a dumpster in Manchac with a blue cord tied around her neck.
If the dog died as a result of criminal activity, the charity is offering a reward of $1,000 leading to an arrest.
If HSL receives credible information on the deliberate killing of this dog, the group plans to forward all of the information to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control for further investigation.
Libby Haydel, who resides in Baton Rouge, noticed the dog carcass at 6 p.m. on July 4, and immediately contacted the TPSO.
Haydel also took multiple photos of the dog and forwarded them to HSL, which posted the pictures and its report on its social media sites. The dog appeared to have abrasions, burn marks, and hair loss under its stomach, which could be consistent with being dragged behind a moving vehicle, according to HSL.
Another witness posted a comment on HSL’s page that he observed the same dog near the road on July 3, and moved it near the dumpster. That witness believed that the dog had been struck by a moving vehicle since its head appeared to have been crushed and the dog was still bleeding.
Sheriff's deputies went to the scene on July 8, but did not find the body.
Haydel was hoping that the cameras mounted on the towers above the dog's body may have videotaped the incident, which would help authorities identify who may have left the dog there. However, Haydel contacted the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), and the operator explained that the cameras in that area only show live traffic activity and do not record footage.
