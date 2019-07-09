Disturbance moving into the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Low pressure is moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions appear favorable for a depression to form by Thursday. Hurricane Hunters are supposed to fly into the Gulf on Wednesday to investigate the system.
As of now the future track and strength of the storm is highly uncertain. However, there is enough evidence now to suggest some if not significant impacts are possible for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Friday and the weekend.
Developing storms are notorious for having changes to strength and track. Stay with FOX 8 for constant updates over the next couple of days.
Keep up with all of the weather in the tropics and New Orleans area
