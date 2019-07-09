Dominican High school alumni join Gert Town radiation lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Bins of radioactive material crews excavated from beneath a Gert Town street are now gone, but the school that sits several blocks away is trying to quell growing concerns as alumni join a growing lawsuit against the city.
St. Dominican High School leaders published a statement saying the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and their own legal counsel reaffirmed the campus and surrounding streets are “outside the area of concern."
The statement goes on to say the material “posed no threat” to the school.
“Based on the information obtained thus far, the material that was removed from Gert Town posed no threat to any of our students, staff, alumnae, or visitors,” the school’s statement says.
Steven Rando is the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
“There’s a lot of fear out there, there’s a lot of uncertainty out there,” Rando said.
Rando said more than 80 St. Dominican High School alumni have joined the class action lawsuit, including some who Rando said have issues with fertility, thyroid problems and cancer and are concerned there may be a connection.
“All the people that went to Dominican need to start looking into their medical histories, they need to start asking questions, need to see a doctor and get checked, they need to get information as to if any of these things can be related to radiation exposure,” Rando said.
The source of the radiation is still unknown, but Rando said anyone who drove over Lowerline Street has cause for concern, including Dominican alums.
“We’re looking into it, trying to determine how much radiation is still there," Rando said. “I’m not convinced they’ve removed everything. I’m not convinced the soil doesn’t’ have a problem.”
FOX 8 spoke with an alumnus who graduated from the school in 2000, who asked not to be identified. According to her, prior to the school’s statement, classmates were reconnecting and trying to figure out if their diagnoses could be related to the nearby Gert Town radiation from their school days.
“I wasn’t very happy with the statement," she said. “I understand why they’re saying it the way they are. I think now that it’s out there, they probably do need to take a little more action than sending out an email like that, but maybe they’re trying.”
She said while she doesn’t hold anything against Dominican, she’s heard the stories from her former classmates and beyond who are suffering with various illnesses and conditions.
Now, she said she wants to hear more answers from not only the school, but the city and environmental agencies as well.
“They can’t make a statement like that when they have people coming forward saying, ‘Well, actually I probably got it from being at Dominican,’” she said.
Dominican’s complete statement can be read below:
"In recent days, St. Mary’s Dominican High School has received questions and messages regarding the environmental clean-up activity in Gert Town that recently occurred near our campus.
St. Mary’s Dominican High School is in contact with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, our own legal counsel and other parties to reaffirm that the Dominican campus and surrounding streets are outside the area of concern.
Based on the information obtained thus far, the material that was removed from Gert Town posed no threat to any of our students, staff, alumnae or visitors.
Please be assured that we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, alumnae and neighbors. This is our highest priority. We will provide further information in the coming days as our review progresses. We are also reviewing and will report on the prior history of the Dominican campus property."
