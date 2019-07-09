FEMA says storm is good reminder to buy flood insurance

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency said this storm is good reminder that you should get flood insurance whether you live in a flood zone or not.
Deputy Director of FEMA External Affairs Patricia Macha said flood insurance is a great resource for homeowners.
“It doesn’t matter where you live. You don’t necessarily have to live in a place that’s been designated a flood zone. As we’ve seen recently, almost any place can flood,” she said.
It takes 30 days for a flood insurance policy to go into effect. By the time a storm is on the radar it is too late to get coverage for that storm.
But Mancha said you should still get flood insurance as soon as possible, in case of another storm.
About 27-percent of property owners in Louisiana are covered by the federal flood insurance program.
