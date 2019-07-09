Flood warning issued for Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines & St. Bernard parishes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the following areas in Louisiana Tuesday (July 9):
The Mississippi River at New Orleans affecting Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes
Forecast crests are based upon rainfall that has occurred along with anticipated rain for the next 24 hours. Adjustments to the forecasts will be made if additional heavy rainfall occurs.
The flood warning does not expire until Saturday. Moderate flooding is forecast.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the stage was 16 feet. Flood stage is 17 feet. The river is expected to rise to 19 feet by Friday.
The city is protected to a projected height on 20 feet in some places.
Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Remember, two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including pickups. Turn around and don’t drown.
