Eyes on the Gulf, more heat while we watch

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The water cooler chatter is all about whether or not a storm will form in the Gulf of Mexico this week.
Right now even though there is a strong chance from the National Hurricane Center that we see some development in the Northeast Gulf, but it will be very difficult to give a good forecast.
At this time the best course is to know the possibility is there and stay tuned to Fox 8 weather as we get more information. Regardless of development we can expect better rain chances for the end of the week heading into the weekend.
The rainier period should offer some relief from the stifling heat we’ve experienced since last week. Although we will see a few storms today, it does not look like we will see major temperature benefits and highs will once again be in the mid to upper 90s with triple digit heat indices.
