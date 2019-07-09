Nonprofit pet store robbed by group of young girls, owner says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A pet rescue shop in the Marigny was robbed Monday afternoon (July 8), and the owner said she believes the thieves were a group of young girls, no older than 13.
It happened in broad daylight at Big Easy Pet Shop and Rescue on Spain Street, leaving the owner, Brenda Laura, shocked and scared.
Laura said six girls came into her store, pushed her employee into a separate room, some holding the door closed while the others stole money from the cash register before taking off.
While Laura said she’s upset by the entire ordeal, Laura said what hurts most is the shop’s profits goes towards rescuing and caring for animals -- a price that she said can’t be paid by traditional punishment.
“If they got caught, my solution wouldn’t be being arrested, my solution would be doing restitution and I would be more than happy to have a couple of them come in and work with us, and work with the animals, and see face-to-face how they hurt other living beings,” Laura said.
According to NOPD, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified at this time. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
