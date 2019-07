Saints release 2019 training camp schedule, 13 practices open to the public

Tickets for the 12 open practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center are free, but capacity is limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com. Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets on Tuesday, July 16, season ticket waiting list members may register on Wednesday, July 17 and the general public can register on Thursday, July 18. Admission and fan information for the Aug. 4 practice at Tulane will be announced at a later date.