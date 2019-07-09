TODAY: Jefferson Parish sheriff to discuss increase of heat-related calls

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The heat makes it dangerous to be outside too long.
Many doctors say they’ve been seeing cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke since March.
As we prepare for another day in the 90s and heath index in the triple digits, doctors say things can get dangerous quickly.
In Jefferson Parish, officials are getting rash of calls related to the heat.
Because of the string of calls, Sheriff Joe Lopinto along with fire and emergency services plan to hold a news conference Tuesday addressing what people should be doing in this extreme heat.
Doctors say as the heat continues to climb, they expect to see more cases of heat exhaustion and heat strokes
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include extreme tiredness and dizziness when getting up. If at any point you feel this way, get out of the heat and get to the hospital
