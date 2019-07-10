University closures announced ahead of storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Loyola University New Orleans will be closed Thursday (July 11) and Friday, in response to the threat of severe weather moving through the area.
LSU will also be closed Friday, including all athletic and academic summer camps, the LSU Early Child Education Laboratory Preschool, the LSU Testing Center and all other on campus events or activities.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, no other closures had been issued. FOX 8 will update this posts if more are announced.
