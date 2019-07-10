LSU football announces SEC Media Days attendees

Orgeron will be entering his third full season as head coach of the Tigers, he guided the team to 10-3 overall mark and a No. 6 final ranking a year ago. LSU beat previously undefeated and No. 7 UCF in the Fiesta Bowl for its first New Year’s Six bowl victory since the new format was adopted in 2014. The Tigers also had their first 10-win season since 2013 and its first Top 10 final ranking since 2011.