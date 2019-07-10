New Orleans court hearing on healthcare reform law attracted an overflow crowd

“People need to understand that all of the protections we have for pre-existing conditions come from the Affordable Care Act, the Medicaid expansion comes from the Affordable Care Act. The ability to stay on your parents’ insurance until you’re 26 comes from the Affordable Care Act, so it’s hugely important,” Edwards said. “We have 850,000 people in Louisiana with pre-existing conditions. Now, I happen to be optimistic. I don’t believe the 5th Circuit is going to affirm the district court ruling, but you never know what a court is going to do.”