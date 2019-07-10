NOFD: Man dies in N.O. East house fire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 61-year-old man died after he was rescued from a burning house a in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon (July 9), according to fire officials.
The fire was reported shortly after noon in the 4400 block of Longfellow Drive, NOFD Superintendent Timothy McConnell said in a news release. Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes, McConnell said, to find two sides of the one-story home engulfed in flames.
Rescue crews found the 61-year-old in the middle of the home, carried him out from the home and attempted CPR. EMS brought the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The second alarm was called just before 1 p.m., as the flames started to burn through the roof.
NOFD declared the fire under control just before 2 p.m.
A total of 44 firefighters worked to put the flames out and no other injuries were reported and no additional structures were damaged, McConnell said.
