Storm Preparations: Sandbag Locations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several parishes are offering sandbags to its residents in preparation of tropical weather.
St. Bernard:
- The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office will distribute free sandbags to parish residents Thursday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.
St. Tammany:
- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn 34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
- 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
- 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
Tangipahoa:
- Tangipahoa Parish Government’s Public Works office, located at 44512 W. Pleasant Ridge Road east of Hammond and at the Roseland Public Works shop, located at 63101 Commercial Street in Roseland.
St. James:
- Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Hwy 642 Paulina, LA 70763
- Lutcher Senior Center - 2631 Louisiana Ave Lutcher, LA 70071
- Training Center on WB - 29126 Health Unit Street Vacherie, LA 70090
- Welcome Senior Center - 7140 Park Street St. James, LA 70086
Plaquemines:
- Eastbank- Braithwaite PROWN Shop
- Plaquemines Parish Government Building- Belle Chasse PROWM Shop
- Belle Chasse Heavy Equipment Shop - 192 Sewer Plant Road
Washington:
- WPFD #7 – 17380 Bill Booty Road, Bogalusa LA
- WP Public Works Location #2, Yacc Road (Hwy 10 west of Seven Mile Road), Bogalusa LA
- WP Public Works Location #,3. 801 Pearl St., Franklinton LA
Town of Franklinton – Available beginning Thursday 7/11/2019
- Franklinton Yard
- 1108 Lenora St
- Franklinton LA
City of Bogalusa locations:
- North of Austin St @ Youth Build
- Avenue B Ballpark
- Main Street Ballpark
Village of Varnado - Available beginning Thursday 7/11/2019
- Town Hall
- 63095 Main Street
Hackcock County, Miss.
• Hancock County Arena – 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
• Hancock County Old Complex – 3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis
• Lakeshore Community Center – 6440 Lower Bay Road, Lakeshore
• West Hancock Fire Department – 16006 Washington Street, Pearlington
• Bayside Fire Department – 6215 West Hinds Street
• Diamondhead City Hall – 5000 Diamondhead Circle Please Bring Your Own Shovels:
If you have information about sandbags or other emergency information, please email fox8news@fox8live.com.
