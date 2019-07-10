Watching The Gulf

An area of low pressure has now entered the Gulf of Mexico and conditions are favorable for a tropical depression to form later today or tomorrow. Hurricane Hunters are set to fly into the Gulf to investigate the system later today.
The center of this low pressure will move south and west as it develops. We will see passing showers and storms today and tomorrow with more impacts possible Friday and into the weekend as the storm system curves back north toward the coastline.
The future track and strength of the storm is highly uncertain. However, there is enough evidence now to suggest some, if not significant, impacts are possible for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Friday and over the weekend.
Developing storms are notorious for having changes to strength and track. Stay with FOX 8 for constant updates over the next couple of days.
