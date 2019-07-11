Flooding most concerning risk with Barry

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Barry as it tracks off the Louisiana coastline. Conditions locally will remain calm for any preparations you need to make through the first half of Friday. There will be passing rain from time to time with a building breeze.
It's not until Friday night and especially into the weekend that direct impacts from Barry will be felt. Depending on the final track of the storm, the impacts could be multiple inches of rain, gusty winds and coastal storm surge.
Flooding is the most concerning risk at this time, with a HIGH risk (Level 4/4) for Saturday. It may not be until the second half of Sunday that weather conditions improve and our flood risk decreases.
Stay with FOX 8 on air and online for all of the latest weather information. You can always track the storm and get live updates from our FOX 8 meteorologists by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.