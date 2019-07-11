State and City Closures due to Barry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The following state and city offices, along with other facilities, will be closed until at least Monday morning.
- RTA suspending service at 8 p.m. on Saturday
- Jefferson Parish Department of Transit Bus Service
- 2nd Parish Court in Jefferson Parish
- Audubon Nature Institute facilities
- Entergy New Orleans - two walk-in care centers are closed
- Gretna City Hall
- Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office
- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office's administrative office
- Louisiana Supreme Court
- New Orleans City Hall
- New Orleans City Park
- New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court
- Orleans Civil District and Criminal Courts
- State Offices: Those parishes are Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana
- All New Orleans Jazz National Historical Parks and Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve will remain closed through Sunday, July 14. Only Jean Lafitte’s Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux and Chalmette Battlefield/Chalmette National Cemetery in Chalmette are usually open on Mondays; if there is no damage to the sites, we expect them to open at noon on Monday, July 15
