Belle Chasse Auditorium opens as shelter in Plaquemines Parish

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) -More than 50 people will spend the night at the Belle Chasse Auditorium ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.
Plaquemines leaders opened the shelter Thursday afternoon.
For some Plaquemines Parish residents, evacuation started before daybreak Thursday as they closely monitored the Tropical Storm Barry.
Folks are filling up their cars and portable gas tanks and hitting the road.
Gabriel Buras and others were brought to auditorium where they were registered, their belongings tagged as they head to West Monroe.
“I’ve been through Katrina. I’m not taking any chances. Some people want to stay, but i’m not going to chance it,” said Buras.
A mandatory evacuation is underway for people on the east bank and south of the flood gate at Oakville on the west bank.
Wednesday, the parish president said he was concerned about the Mississippi River overtopping the levee, but today the Army Corps of Engineers said the river will crest a foot lower than expected.
