Change your flight reservations with no fees at these airlines ahead of TS Barry

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - As Tropical Storm Barry churns toward the Gulf Coast, several airlines have announced that they will be offering travel waivers.
The waivers will allow those with tickets to change their reservations without fees, as long as they do so by a certain deadline.
Details vary by carrier. Most waivers are good for flights to, from or connecting through certain airports, but travelers should check the airlines' websites for specifics.
United Airlines: Travel waivers cover more than a dozen airports along the Gulf Coast through July 14.
Southwest Airlines: The waivers for Panama City Beach and Pensacola, Florida, are good through July 13; for Corpus Christi, Texas, and Houston through July 14 and through New Orleans through July 15.
Spirit Airlines: The airline’s waivers cover Houston or New Orleans through through July 14.
Jet Blue: The waiver covers customers traveling to/from New Orleans through July 14.
Frontier Airlines: Waivers cover passengers flying July 14 to, from or through Houston; Jackson, Mississippi; Lafayette; Louisiana; or New Orleans.
Delta: The airline is offering waivers for those traveling through July 14 to, from or through New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, Louisiana; Gulfport and Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama.
American Airlines: Passengers affected at a dozen airports through July 14 are able to change their trip with no change fee.
Alaska Airlines: The airline is offering a travel waiver for those scheduled to travel to or from Houston or New Orleans.
