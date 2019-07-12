Finalize Preparations Today

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Barry as it begins its northwesterly turn toward the Louisiana coastline. Conditions locally will remain calm for any preparations you need to finalize through the first half of the day. There will be passing rain, heavy at times, with a building breeze.
Tonight and especially this weekend, direct impacts from Barry will be felt. Depending on the final track of the storm, the impacts could be multiple inches of rain, gusty winds, and coastal storm surge.
Flooding is the most concerning risk at this time with a HIGH risk (Level 4/4) for Saturday. It may not be until late Sunday that weather conditions begin to improve and our flood risk decreases.
Stay with FOX 8 on air and online for all of the latest weather information. You can always track the storm and get live updates from our FOX 8 meteorologists by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.