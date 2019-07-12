Saints rookie Carl Granderson sentenced to six months in jail

Carl Granderson, 22, entered the plea to charges of sexual battery and unlawful contact, both misdemeanors, after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. However, Judge Tori Kricken rejected the punishment of one year of unsupervised probation laid out in the deal after listening to emotional testimony from two students who say they were molested by Granderson as they slept at his apartment the night after Wyoming’s final game last year, the Laramie Boomerang reported .