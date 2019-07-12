St. James Parish Update

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Self-service sandbagging locations are now open throughout the Parish. Sand and bags will be available for residents’ use. Please bring a shovel for this purpose. The locations are:
• Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Hwy 642, Paulina
• Lutcher Senior Center - 2631 Louisiana Ave, Lutcher
• Training Center on WB - 29126 Health Unit Street, Vacherie
• Welcome Senior Center - 7140 Park Street St. James, LA
• Gramercy Fire Department – 1502 N Airline Ave. Gramercy, LA (Empty bags are available at the Gramercy Water Treatment Plant 407 Highway 44, Gramercy LA 70052, call the Operator at (225) 869-8580)
Any questions regarding sandbagging, debris, tree limb pickup, etc., please contact the Operations Department at (225) 562-2444.
Entergy has completed sandbagging with Hesco Baskets at the Substation in Gramercy and is currently doing the same for the Convent Substation. Pumps are installed at both and will be monitored by Entergy.
EVACUATIONS:
St. James Parish has issued a VOLUNTARY evacuation. Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel beginning this afternoon throughout the weekend. There is no curfew in place, currently. For safety reasons, residents should remain in their homes and avoid walking/driving through flooded areas. Driving through flooded streets can cause damage to homes by pushing water into them.
GARBAGE COLLECTION:
Garbage collection will proceed on normal schedule for today, however, there will be no collection on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Saturday collection will resume as usual on Wednesday.
The Parish Transfer Sites (East and West Bank “Dumps”) will close at 6:00 p.m. today and will remain closed through Saturday. Sunday’s hours are to be determined.
SOUTH VACHERIE PUMPING STATIONS:
South Vacherie flood gate is closed, and the pumping station is being operated as needed.
SHELTER INFORMATION:
Lutcher High has been readied if sheltering is needed, but there is No Shelter Activated in St. James Parish at this time.
TOWNS OF GRAMERCY & LUTCHER:
The Town of Gramercy and the Town of Lutcher have signed their emergency declarations. The Town of Gramercy urges residents to take advantage of the time we have, especially today, to move and store items that could become airborne hazards. Residents living in low-lying areas or near streets that flood should consider moving their vehicles to higher ground, however, please avoid parking vehicles in the streets.
Sand is available at our River Road Water Treatment Plant and at the North Airline Fire Station. Unfilled sandbags are available at the Water Treatment Plant. The WTP operator can be reached at (225)869-8580.
