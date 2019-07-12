Areas announce curfews, advise residents to ‘shelter in place’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish and Thibodaux announced curfews beginning Friday (July 12).
New Orleans is asking residents to shelter in place by 8 p.m. You can text BARRY to 888-777 for city emergency alerts.
In Terrebonne, the curfew is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
“The curfew is deemed necessary for the safety and well-being of the citizens of Terrebonne Parish due to the predictions of the National Weather Service for extremely high winds and torrential rainfall during those hours,” Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said in statement.
The sheriff said the curfew could be extended depending on conditions as Tropical Storm Barry moves through the area.
The curfew in Thibodaux will start at 10 p.m. It is expected to end at 6 a.m.
The storm is expected to make landfall near Morgan City, possibly as a hurricane, Saturday morning.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.