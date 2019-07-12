UPDATE: St. Bernard Parish road closures

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is monitoring several roadways in eastern St. Bernard which have begun taking on water, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Roadways include Delacroix Highway, before and after the Reggio bridge; Florissant Highway, between the gas plant and the bridge; and along Hopedale Highway.
The Sheriff’s Office has stationed its Mobile Emergency Operations Command Post near the Verret levee by the flood gate at Bayou Road and La. Hwy 46.
Sheriff Pohlmann said the deputies are monitoring traffic going in and out of the area and advising motorists of standing water on the roadway.
